Warming trend continues into weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will keep climbing through the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday’s forecast has a high of 67 degrees with light winds and cloudy skies, the weather service said. Those light winds should continue through Friday afternoon and should stay under 10 mph.

On Thursday the valley will break into the 70s, with a high near 73 degrees. Friday will warm up to 76, the weather service said.

The weekend will stay warm but an incoming storm system will bring a slight chance of showers over the valley. Saturday’s high should be 74 and Sunday’s high should drop down to near 70, the weather service said.

