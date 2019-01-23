Warming trend in store for Las Vegas Valley through weekend

The Las Vegas Valley will see a warming trend through the weekend, accompanied by sunny skies and occasional breezes.

The Las Vegas High Roller on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Wednesday’s forecast high of 57 degrees will lead to highs in the 60s through Sunday — above the average high of 59 for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, overnight lows should be in the low 40s.

Thursday will see a high of 61 and winds between 10 to 15 mph, while Friday should hit 60. Weekend highs are forecast to be 62 on Saturday and 64 on Sunday.

Sustained winds on the weekend could reach up to 20 mph.

It will remain dry in both the valley and in the Spring Mountains this week, the weather service said.

