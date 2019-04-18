Warming trend with lots of sunshine forecast for Las Vegas

A warm and sunny weekend is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley with highs reaching into the upper 80s to low 90s. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Las Vegas is forecast a warm and sunny remainder of the week, according to the National Weather service.

Thursday will see a high of 85 with clear skies, meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

Friday through Monday will have a similar forecast, she added.

Friday and Saturday are expected sunny skies and highs of 91 and 90 degrees, respectively, she said.

The valley will experience gusty winds as high as 30 mph Saturday.

Sunday has a forecast high of 83 and Monday a high of 84, each with clear and sunny skies, Varian said.

No rain is expected over the weekend or next week, according to the weather service.