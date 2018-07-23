Watch a thunderstorm form over Henderson — VIDEO

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas posted this timelapse video of a thunderstorm on Twitter Monday morning.

A camera on Black Mountain, near Henderson, captured the microburst as it hit the Green Valley area on Friday afternoon.

The storm dropped 0.79 inches of rain at Green Valley Parkway and Robindale Road in Henderson, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said on Friday. With the rain came wind gusts to 70 mph.

“That one went from just a few clouds to massive thunderstorm in 15 minutes, 20 minutes or so,” Wolcott said.