Weather for Thanksgiving week in Las Vegas will be in 60s

Customers line up on the sidewalk outside of the JCPenney located in the Meadows Mall waiting for the Black Friday sales to begin, in this 2016 file photo. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Weather conditions for the next five days in Las Vegas will be near-normal, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast high on Saturday will hit 68 degrees; Sunday, 67; Monday, 64; Tuesday and Wednesday, 66; and Thursday, 64.

Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 40s during that period, with an overnight low of 47 degrees during the early hours of Black Friday shopping, according to the weather service.

The average temperature in the valley around Thanksgiving is near 66 degrees.

The five-day weather forecast also calls for sunny skies, dry conditions and calm winds, although cloud cover could increase closer to Thanksgiving Day, the weather service predicts.

