Weather limits Mount Charleston travel, shuts Red Rock scenic drive

Snow and ice is seen at Red Rock Canyon on Dec. 26, 2019. (@RedRockCynLV/Twitter)

People brave the rain on Spring Mountain Road at Las Vegas Boulevard Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rebecca Lee, and her mother Pearl Lee, both of Los Angeles, walk on the Strip at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People shelter from the rain at the door to Macy's at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas as they wait for their rides Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

An individual takes a morning walk as the rain falls in the Las Vegas valley on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Interstate 15 was not the only Southern Nevada road affected Thursday by wintry weather passing through the area.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said travelers to Mount Charleston face travel restrictions. Motorists on state Routes 156, 157 and 158 “all require snow chains or four wheel drive.”

“All vehicles without the proper equipment will not be allowed up the mountain,” the Highway Patrol tweeted.

#traveladvisory All of Mt. Charleston is currently under travel restrictions. SR156, SR157 and SR158 all require snow chains or four wheel drive. All vehicles without the proper equipment will not be allowed up the mountain. #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 26, 2019

Roads to the Spring Mountains, including those roads, were expected to be slick with 1 to 3 inches of snow and black ice possible through 10 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service warned.

State Route 160, which had been closed Thursday near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, had reopened by 3:15 p.m., the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Bureau of Land Management said the scenic loop at the Red Rock Canyon was closed as of midday.

“It will remain so all day,” said Jenn Varian, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Thursday’s rainfall in the Las Vegas Valley was expected to continue into Thursday evening, Varian said, before sunny conditions prevail for the remainder of the week. She said authorities do not expect any snow to fall in the city of Las Vegas.

