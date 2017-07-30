ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Weather

Weather service issues flood advisory for Mount Charleston

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2017 - 1:21 pm
 

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Mount Charleston until 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

Minor flooding is expected, and some patches of the area have already received about an inch of rain, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

The weather service advises that people avoid driving during a flood and stay alert if in the Mount Charleston area.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Weather Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like