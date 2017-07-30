Weather service issues flood advisory for Mount Charleston

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Mount Charleston until 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

Rain fills Kyle Canyon on Mount Charleston near Las Vegas on Thursday, June 30, 2016. A flood advisory has been issued for Mount Charleston on Sunday, July 30, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto)

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Mount Charleston until 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

Minor flooding is expected, and some patches of the area have already received about an inch of rain, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

The weather service advises that people avoid driving during a flood and stay alert if in the Mount Charleston area.

Heads up Mt. Charleston, a flood advisory is in effect for the region through 315pm. Minor flooding expected, but stay alert! #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/b66oZbnaPn — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 30, 2017

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.