Weather service issues flood advisory for Mount Charleston

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Mount Charleston until 3:15 p.m. Sunday.
Minor flooding is expected, and some patches of the area have already received about an inch of rain, meteorologist Chris Outler said.
The weather service advises that people avoid driving during a flood and stay alert if in the Mount Charleston area.
