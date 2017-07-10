ad-fullscreen
Weather service issues thunderstorm warning for Henderson

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2017 - 2:18 pm
 

The National Weather Service issued a severe storm warning Monday for Henderson.

The warning is mainly for the Henderson area near Sam Boyd Stadium and Las Vegas Bay, weather service meteorologist Chris Outler said.

The storm cell had the potential to generate wind gusts of 60 mph, he said. There were no reports of damage yet.

The chance for thunderstorms will remain high throughout the afternoon, Outler said.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

 

