Week to have cooler, windy start in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to see cooler temperatures at the beginning of this week, but will gradually warm up into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s forecast high is 87 degrees, with strong 50-60 mph afternoon winds, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

Winds will slow down to 20 mph by Monday morning, with the high dropping to 80 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to climb by Tuesday, which will have a high of 90 degrees, according to Pierce.

Wednesday’s high will be 98 degrees, and Thursday’s 103 degrees, with the rest of the weekend remaining in triple digit temperatures.

