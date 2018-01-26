Weather

Weekend starts out cool and breezy in Las Vegas Valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2018 - 8:23 am
 

The week will end with chilly, breezy weather before warming up over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s forecast has a high of 58 degrees with winds about 5 mph and an overnight low of 39, the weather service said. Light winds should continue through Sunday afternoon.

Saturday’s forecast high is 60, with Sunday expected to warm up to 68, the weather service said.

Next week will start out with a high of 70 on Monday, edging up to 71 on Tuesday.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

