Weekend weather to stay hot, dry in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2019 - 4:58 am
 
Updated August 23, 2019 - 9:32 pm

The Las Vegas Valley will stay hot this weekend, and temperatures will inch higher to start the next workweek, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s high reached 105 degrees, and should be followed by a highs of 103 on Saturday and 105 on Sunday, the weather service said.

There is no rain in the forecast over the next five days. If that maintains, this month could be the 13th completely dry August since the mid-1930s.

Monday has a forecast high of 107. Temperatures are expect to climb to 108 on Tuesday before falling to 107 Wednesday, the weather service said. Only light winds are forecast during that time.

Overnight lows will range from 80 to 83.

