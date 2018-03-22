Wet day in Las Vegas Valley could bring quarter-inch of rain

Chances of rain will be between 60 and 70 percent for most of the day before diminishing at night. Breezy conditions were forecast, with sustained winds around 20 mph and gusts up to 35. Thursday’s forecast high is 70 degrees.

A drizzly Thursday could drop as much as a quarter-inch of rain on the Las Vegas Valley (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Parents arrive holding umbrellas in the rain at Somerset Academy to attend a planting ceremony for their brand new garden on Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A drizzly Thursday could drop as much as a quarter-inch of rain on the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Chances of rain will be between 60 and 70 percent for most of the day before diminishing at night. Breezy conditions were forecast, with sustained winds around 20 mph and gusts up to 35. Thursday’s forecast high is 70 degrees.

“An isolated rumble of thunder isn’t impossible this afternoon,” meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

Rain should clear up in the valley by Friday morning, the weather service said.

Before Thursday’s storm, the weather service recorded 0.24 inches of rain for the month. If the storm dumps a quarter-inch of rain, the valley would surpass the normal total rainfall of 0.44 inches for March.

The record rainfall for March 22 was set in 1954 when 0.69 inches of rain fell in the valley.

Clouds were expected to break up by Friday afternoon, giving way to mostly clear conditions and a 71-degree high. Winds could gust up to 20 mph, the weather service said.

The weekend will see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions, according to the weather service. Highs on Saturday and Sunday are forecast at 69 and 63 degrees, respectively.

Overnight lows in the low-50s are expected until the weekend, when the are expected to dip into the mid-40s.

The weather service has issued a wind advisory in the Spring Mountains until 8 p.m. Thursday. The mountains and Red Rock National Conservation Area could experience gusts between 40 and 50 mph, the weather service said.

