Widespread flooding reported in Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS

Widespread flooding was reported Tuesday morning around the Las Vegas Valley, with many surface streets covered and southbound U.S. Highway 95 closed from Kyle Canyon Road to Skye Canyon Drive.

Debris left behind after the rain in northwest Las Vegas, Tuesday morning, July 25, 2017. (Wesley Juhl/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Standing water after the rain in northwest Las Vegas, Tuesday morning, July 25, 2017. (Wesley Juhl/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Iron Mountain Road in northwest Las Vegas, Tuesday morning, July 25, 2017. (Meagan Kenniston/Facebook)

Fort Apache and Farm in northwest Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 25,2017. (Kristine Singer/Facebook)

Rain showers north of Las Vegas Tuesday morning, July 25, 2017. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homestead Road and Log Cabin Way in northwest Las Vegas Tuesday morning, July 25, 2017. (Jessie Bekker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homestead Road and Log Cabin Way in northwest Las Vegas Tuesday morning, July 25, 2017. (Jessie Bekker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At Joe Nieznanski's mother's home in northwest Las Vegas, the floods washed away gravel at the edge of her driveway Tuesday morning, creating a three-foot-deep pothole. (Jessie Bekker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flooding at Elkhorn Road and Buffalo Drive in northwest Las Vegas, Tuesday morning, July 25, 2017. (Kerry Blanchfield/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flooding at Elkhorn Road and Buffalo Drive in northwest Las Vegas, Tuesday morning, July 25, 2017. (Kerry Blanchfield/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flooding at Elkhorn Road and Buffalo Drive in northwest Las Vegas, Tuesday morning, July 25, 2017. (Kerry Blanchfield/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gilcrease between Fort Apache and Oso Blanca in northwest Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 25,2017. (Darbie Adams/Facebook)

Debris left by floods at Skye Canyon Park Drive and Iron Mountain in northwest Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (Meagan Kenniston/Facebook)

Farm Road and Durango Drive in northwest Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 25,2017. (Ashley Gonzales/Facebook)

Heavy rain triggered widespread flooding Tuesday morning around the Las Vegas Valley, with many surface streets and major arteries covered in a foot or more of water. A flash-flood warning for Clark County was extended through Tuesday afternoon.

Southbound U.S. Highway 95 was briefly closed from Kyle Canyon Road to Skye Canyon Drive by flooding. Northbound lanes of the 215 Beltway at South Hualapai Way in southwest Las Vegas and Interstate 15 at the Hidden Valley Road exit, south of Las Vegas, also were temporarily closed shortly before 9 a.m. due to debris on the roadways, Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Chelsea Stuenkel said.

The City of Las Vegas tweeted at 9 a.m. that Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs in northwest Las Vegas was temporarily closed due to flooding.

Rains were localized but heavy. As of 8 a.m., 1.61 inches of rain had fallen near Centennial Hills in the northwest valley within an hour, according to the National Weather Service.

It was also reported that roads in the Elkridge subdivision were flooded by 1 1/2 to 2 feet of water.

Joe Nieznanski stood outside his mother’s home at Homestead Road and O’Hare Avenue in northwest Las Vegas, watching the flowing waters chew away gravel and leaving a 3-foot-deep pothole at the foot of her driveway.

“It happens whenever it monsoons like this,” Nieznanski said, adding it has taken the county several months to fix similar damage in the past.

The weather service extended and broadened its flash flood warning for Clark County, which had been set to expire in the morning, until 2 p.m.

A flash-flood watch is in effect for northeast Clark County and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The high for Tuesday was expected to reach 94 degrees if the rain and clouds clear out. Otherwise, the high will hover around the low to mid-80s with a 50 percent chance of rain, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said.

“It will probably clear out by this afternoon,” he said.

Wednesday should have drier conditions with thunderstorms projected to be only in the mountains, he said. Wednesday’s high is expected to reach 99 degrees.

Thursday’s forecast has a high of 104 degrees. Highs through the weekend should be Friday, 107; Saturday, 106; and Sunday, 102.

There will be more moisture by Saturday and Sunday, with a 15 percent chance of rain, Wolcott said.

The lows of the week will remain in the low to mid-80s and insignificant winds are expected, he said.

