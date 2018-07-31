Weather

Wildfire smoke drifts over Las Vegas, sparking air quality advisory

By Katelyn Newberg Las Vegas Review-Journal
Wildfires in California and Arizona painted the air in the Las Vegas Valley in ochre tones Tuesday, prompting Clark County to issue an air quality advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Department of Air Quality said in a news release that elevated levels of smoke contributed to the advisory. Dust particles in smoke can contribute to ground-level ozone, which can cause coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath, the department said. A seasonal ozone advisory also remains in effect.

Air quality in the Reno-Sparks area in Northern Nevada also has been impacted by smoke from wildfires in California and Nevada, creating some of the worst pollution levels ever recorded there, according to the Washoe County Health District.

Two Nevada National Guard helicopters were sent Monday to California, likely to help fight the Mendocino Complex fires, two fires in Lakeport, California, that have burned a combined 56,000 acres. Lakeport, in Northern California, is at least a 10 hour drive from Las Vegas.

In addition to smoky air, the Las Vegas Valley is facing the possibility of thunderstorms over the next several days.

East Las Vegas and Henderson saw scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds Monday night that toppled some trees.

Wind gusts in the 40 mph range were reported about 10 p.m. on the east side, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Wolf. Gusts at the weather service office at McCarran International Airport topped out at 37 mph, she said.

A thunderstorm also hit Henderson about 11 p.m.

No flooding was reported, she said, but the Clark County Flood Control District’s gauge at the Flamingo Wash measured a half-inch of rainfall over about an hour.

More scattered storms and gusty winds are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, Wolf said, and should follow a similar pattern.

Tuesday’s forecast high is 106 degrees, Wolf said, and Wednesday and Thursday should see highs near 107. The chance for thunderstorms will start decreasing on Thursday, and rain is more likely to fall over the Spring Mountains than the valley at the end of the week.

Morning lows will stay in the mid-80s through the rest of the week, she said.

By Friday, the valley will start to dry out with a slight chance of rain in the forecast, Wolf said, and the weekend will likely stay dry and sunny. Friday’s high should be 106 and Saturday will kick off the weekend with a high near 107.

The normal high for this time of year is closer to 104 degrees.

