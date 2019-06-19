Wind advisory, cold front coming to Las Vegas Valley

Wednesday’s high is expected to reach 105 degrees before dipping to 80 degrees in the evening, when gusts will continue to grow stronger overnight into Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued the wind advisory for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, with gusts of 30 mph. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Winds will pick up Wednesday night ahead of a wind advisory and a cold front in the Las Vegas Valley.

Wednesday reached a high of 106 degrees during the day and is expected to dip to 80 degrees overnight when gusts, which are initially expected reach up to 22 mph, will grow stronger into Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued the wind advisory for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, with gusts of 30 mph.

“So blowing dust and sand is possible,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said. “Loose objects like trash cans, trampolines and patio furniture should be tied down.”

Thursday has a forecast high of 102 and an overnight low of 74.

The cold front, which Varian said is associated with the winds, will move into the valley Friday, bringing the high temperature down to 95 degrees that day.

Friday evening should also see breezy winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph, the weather service said.

Saturday and Sunday will follow with respective highs of 90 and 95. Monday is expected to see a high of 98 as temperatures start to once again climb.

Overnight lows during the cold front will hover near 70, the weather service said.

It will be sunny this week, and no rain is expected.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.