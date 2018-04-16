Wind advisory for Las Vegas in effect until early Tuesday

Strong winds are returning to the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory has been issued for the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Strong winds will whip through the Las Vegas Valley late Monday before calming down early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service has issued a wind advisory for Las Vegas until 3 a.m. Tuesday. Monday’s peak winds will gust through the valley until about midnight. Tuesday will be calmer with a forecast high of 69 degrees.

Winds will return to the valley Wednesday with gusts reaching 20 mph, and gusts will increase to about 25 mph Thursday, the weather service said. A slight chance of rain is in the forecast for Thursday afternoon and evening.

Highs for Wednesday and Thursday are expected to hit 78 and 73, respectively.

Temperatures will rise to 78 on Friday, giving way to weekend temperatures in the mid-80s.

Lows throughout the forecast will be in the high-40s to the low-60s. The normal high this time of year is 78. The normal low is 55.

