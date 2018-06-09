Wind advisory for Las Vegas Valley on Saturday

Hot winds are in the forecast this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind gust blows the hair of a woman on the Vegas Strip on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A wind advisory on Saturday in Clark County will be accompanied by a 102-degree high. The weather service has the advisory in effect from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday.

Sunday will be breezy, but wind speeds are expected to taper off through the day. Temperatures on Sunday also will dip below the average high of 97 for this time of year, with a high near 95.

“Hot temperatures will begin to increase the beginning of next week,” meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

Monday will see a forecast high of 102, followed by highs of 105 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is no precipitation in the valley’s weather forecast through at least Wednesday evening, when the weather service predicts a 10 percent chance for showers.

“But that may not be,” Kryston said, noting that the weather pattern could change before then.

