Weather

Wind advisory for Las Vegas Valley Saturday

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2017 - 8:20 am
 

Friday’s winds will continue through the weekend, but next week will start with calm weather and sunny skies.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory lasting from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. The weather service warns winds could gust up to 45 mph in the valley, and could cause issues with blowing dust and sand.

Saturday’s forecast high is 75 degrees, which will dip down to 70 on Sunday. Winds will die down overnight and Sunday should see only light, breezy winds, the weather service said.

Next week will start out warm and sunny, the weather service said, with a forecast 77-degree high on Monday and highs in the low- to mid-80s lasting through Thursday, when winds could start up again.

