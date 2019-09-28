Wind advisory in effect, dusty conditions expected in the valley

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through 11 p.m. Saturday, and blowing dust is expected across the Las Vegas Valley.

Southwest wind gusts of 35-50 mph are expected.

“For now, with that kind of wind, I think we’ll see some dust raised around the valley, especially those areas that are bare dirt,” said John Salmen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

If you’re susceptible to health issues when there’s poor air quality, you may want to stay indoors, he said.

Crosswinds will create a challenge for drivers, particularly, those in larger vehicles and motorcycles, Salmen said, adding it’s important to be extra cautious.

By late Saturday night, wind gusts should begin to decline, he said, but it may remain “a little gusty” overnight.

Esmeralda County — and possibly central Nye County — may see the first frost of the season Sunday and Monday mornings, since temperatures are forecast to fall near the freezing point, Salmen said.

In the Las Vegas Valley, Saturday’s high temperature is expected to be 87 degrees. A drop in temperature is expected Sunday, with a high of 77.

Going into the work week, highs are expected to hover in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday, and gradually warm up to 87 by Friday.

