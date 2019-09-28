82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Weather

Wind advisory in effect, dusty conditions expected in the valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2019 - 8:58 am
 

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through 11 p.m. Saturday, and blowing dust is expected across the Las Vegas Valley.

Southwest wind gusts of 35-50 mph are expected.

“For now, with that kind of wind, I think we’ll see some dust raised around the valley, especially those areas that are bare dirt,” said John Salmen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

If you’re susceptible to health issues when there’s poor air quality, you may want to stay indoors, he said.

Crosswinds will create a challenge for drivers, particularly, those in larger vehicles and motorcycles, Salmen said, adding it’s important to be extra cautious.

By late Saturday night, wind gusts should begin to decline, he said, but it may remain “a little gusty” overnight.

Esmeralda County — and possibly central Nye County — may see the first frost of the season Sunday and Monday mornings, since temperatures are forecast to fall near the freezing point, Salmen said.

In the Las Vegas Valley, Saturday’s high temperature is expected to be 87 degrees. A drop in temperature is expected Sunday, with a high of 77.

Going into the work week, highs are expected to hover in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday, and gradually warm up to 87 by Friday.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
The National Weather Service says there is a 20 percent chance of rain in Southern Nevada on We ...
Chance of rain Thursday in Las Vegas Valley
RJ

Thursday could see a rainy morning rush hour as temperatures start creeping toward fall-like weather in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

 
Las Vegas Valley sees wettest day since May
By / RJ

McCarran International Airport got .24 inch of rain, the valley’s wettest day since May 10. Monday broke the record for the date, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Trevor Boucher.