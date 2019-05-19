Wind advisory in Las Vegas Valley on final day of EDC

A wind advisory will be in effect for the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., bringing gusts up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Attendees enjoy a carnival ride during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Partygoers heading to the last day of the Electric Daisy Carnival on Sunday should expect high winds and the chance for a stray raindrop, according to the National Weather Service.

After Saturday’s high temperature of 81 degrees, Sunday should top out at 72, meteorologist Chris Outler said. A wind advisory will be in effect for the valley on from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, bringing wind gusts from 40 to 50 mph.

Sunday will also have a 20 percent chance for showers, but those going to the outdoor rave at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway shouldn’t worry too much about rain.

“If we get anything anywhere in the valley, it should be fairly light,” Outler said.

Sunday night should drop to 60 degrees, he said.

After the EDC wraps up, Monday should see a high of 73 with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures on Tuesday are forecast to reach 75, followed by 73 on Wednesday and 77 on Thursday.

Tuesday should also have a 20 percent chance of showers, Outler said.

Overnight lows through that period will be 51 on Monday, 54 on Tuesday, then 55 on Wednesday and Thursday.

