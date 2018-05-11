Wind advisory in place for Las Vegas Valley on Friday

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for the gusty winds and patches of dust that will blow across the Las Vegas Valley on Friday.

A wind advisory will last until 11 p.m. Friday across the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The wind advisory goes into effect at 9 a.m. Friday and will last through 11 p.m., the weather service said. Winds will start out at 10-15 mph in the morning and will increase to about 20-25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts could reach up to 55 mph in some parts of the valley, sending patches of dust and debris flying and reducing visibility, the weather service said.

Wind Advisory today and this evening for much of the region. Wind gusts 40-55 mph creating several impacts. #azwx #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/9IfjXdMG5F — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 11, 2018

Friday’s forecast high is 93 degrees, the weather service said. Wind speeds will decrease slightly as evening falls but gusts could still reach about 30 mph.

Winds will die down to light breezes overnight, and should be down to about 5-10 mph by Saturday morning. The forecast high for Saturday is 84 degrees with a morning low near 65, the weather service said.

Sunday will mark the start of another warming trend in the valley, the weather service said, with a forecast high near 87 degrees.

Monday’s high should reach about 89 degrees and highs in the low 90s are forecast for most of next week, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.