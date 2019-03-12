Wind advisory issued for Las Vegas Valley

Pigeons fly around at Woofter Family Park in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Warmer temperatures are headed for Las Vegas Valley, a sure sign that spring is here. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

The Las Vegas Valley will see a cold front and high winds before temperatures climb over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday, which had a high of 65, was dry during the day, but a band of showers northwest of the valley could bring in light rain overnight, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

“It all really depends on whether or not this thing can hold together when it comes into the valley,” Boucher said about the showers. “They may just clip the valley.”

The storm system will bring in gusty winds from the northwest upward of 40 mph, he said. The weather service issued a wind advisory for the valley, which went into effect at 10 p.m. Tuesday and lasts until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

During the advisory, wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph, Boucher said.

“Wednesday is most definitely the windiest day,” he said.

A cold front on Wednesday will bring a high of 59, followed by a high of 60 on Thursday, the weather service said.

Friday’s high will be 63, while Saturday and Sunday highs will hit 69 and 73, respectively, with clear skies, meteorologist Ashley Wolf said. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s Wednesday through Friday before rising to the mid- to high 40s during the weekend.

“It looks like there might be a pattern change, and spring could officially be here,” Wolf added.