ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Weather

Wind advisory issued for Sunday in Las Vegas valley

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2017 - 8:02 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a warm but breezy upcoming week, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday will reach nearly 90 degrees, meteorologist Caleb Steele said. Some clouds will line the skies.

The weather service has also issued a wind advisory for noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Gusts may exceed 40 mph, Steele said. The valley can also expect breeziness Monday.

A gradual cool-down period follows, the weather service said, with highs in the mid to low 80s over the next few days.

Monday should reach 84 degrees; Tuesday, 82 degrees; Wednesday, 86; Thursday, 83; and Friday, 78.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like