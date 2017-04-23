Wind advisory issued for Sunday in Las Vegas valley

Pedestrians have their hair blown by wind as they walk along the Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a warm but breezy upcoming week, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday will reach nearly 90 degrees, meteorologist Caleb Steele said. Some clouds will line the skies.

The weather service has also issued a wind advisory for noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Gusts may exceed 40 mph, Steele said. The valley can also expect breeziness Monday.

A gradual cool-down period follows, the weather service said, with highs in the mid to low 80s over the next few days.

Monday should reach 84 degrees; Tuesday, 82 degrees; Wednesday, 86; Thursday, 83; and Friday, 78.

