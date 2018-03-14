Wind advisory issued for Wednesday in Las Vegas Valley

Wednesday will bring powerful winds and blowing dust to the Las Vegas Valley, prompting a wind advisory from the National Weather Service.

The advisory lasts from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. when winds could gust up to 50 mph in some parts of the valley. High winds and dust in the air can make for dangerous driving conditions and might cause issues for residents with respiratory diseases, the weather service said.

It’s unlikely the valley will see any precipitation as the storm system passes through, the weather service said, but there’s a slight chance for snow or rain in the mountains.

Wednesday’s high should reach 70 degrees. Winds will continue through the next few days but the weather service has not issued any other advisories for the valley this week.

Overnight gusts should max out at 35 mph before winds weaken to about 10-15 mph on Thursday. Friday could bring another round of breezy winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Thursday’s and Friday’s forecasts have highs near 64 degrees, the weather service said, and the weekend will cool slightly with highs near 61 for Saturday and Sunday.

Another incoming storm system could bring rain to the valley at the end of the week, the weather service said. There’s a 20 percent chance for rain on Friday night and Saturday, and a 30 percent chance for precipitation in the mountains on those days.

