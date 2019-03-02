Wind advisory, showers blowing into Las Vegas Valley

Light rain is expected to turn into showers Saturday, March 2, 2019, afternoon with winds gusting up to 40 mph. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas valley will see a rainy, windy Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Light rains began early Saturday morning in some parts of the valley and will linger through the day, with showers increasing throughout the afternoon, meteorologist Alex Boothe said. Saturday will see a high of 70 degerees.

A wind advisory will be in place from 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, according to the weather service. Winds will range from 25 to 35 miles per hour, with some gusts up to 40 mph, especially in the west and southwest parts of the valley, Boothe said.

The Spring Mountains might see wind speeds as high as 60 mph, he said.

Sunday should be “much calmer” with partly cloudy skies and a high of 68, Boothe said.

Monday will also be dry with sunny skies and a high of 68.

Come Tuesday, the valley has a 40 percent chance for rain and Wednesday has a 70 percent chance for rain. Tuesday and Wednesday will have highs of 71 and 70 respectfully, Boothe said.