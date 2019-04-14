Wind and rain expected for Las Vegas early this week

After a warm, sunny weekend, Las Vegans can expect a windy start to the week and chances for rain by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

After a warm, sunny weekend, Las Vegans can expect a windy start to the week and chances for rain by Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies over the valley will be mostly sunny on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 83 degrees. Winds will be breezy, with gusts 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon, weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher said Sunday morning.

Monday will see higher windspeeds, with sustained winds about 20 mph and gusts blowing 30 to 35 mph. Temperatures will remain warm, with a forecast high of 83 degrees, Boucher said.

A cold front moving into the valley Tuesday from the north will bring the high temperature down more than 10 degrees to 71 degrees. The weather service forecasts partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance for rain in the valley, Boucher said.

Chances for rain will disappear overnight Tuesday, and Las Vegans can expect sunny, calm weather Wednesday, with temperatures climbing to 77 degrees in the afternoon.

Temperatures should continue to warm into next weekend, Boucher said.

Thursday’s high temperature will be 82 degrees, he said. Temperatures are expected to warm to 86 degrees Friday, 9 degrees above the normal high temperature for this time of year, 77 degrees.

