Wind, cooler temps expected in the Las Vegas valley

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 71 and overnight low of 51, followed by a 69-degree high and 49-degree low on Monday.

The Las Vegas Valley will have breezes and cooler temperatures on Tuesday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Temperatures this week in Las Vegas will hover below normal but should gradually warm up as the weekend approaches, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 71 and overnight low of 51, followed by a 69-degree high and 49-degree low on Monday. Sustained winds both days could reach up to 17 mph, while gusts could hit near 25 mph, the weather service said.

Wind speeds will calm down by Tuesday as temperatures begin to climb. According to the weather service, a respective temperature high and low of 73 and 58 is expected Tuesday; 75 and 58 on Wednesday; 76 and 58 on Thursday; and 79 and 60 on Friday.

Temperatures typically average around 82 degrees this time of year.

It will be mostly sunny this week and there is no rain in the forecast, the weather service said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.