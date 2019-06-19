Wind gusts to arrive Wednesday evening, high of 105 expected

Wednesday’s high is expected to reach 105 degrees before dipping to 80 degrees in the evening, when gusts will continue to grow stronger overnight into Thursday.

Winds will pick up Wednesday night ahead of a wind advisory and a cold front in the Las Vegas Valley.

Wednesday’s high is expected to reach 105 degrees during the day before dipping to 80 degrees in the evening, when gusts, which are first expected reach up to 22 mph, will continue to grow stronger overnight into Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued the wind advisory for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, with gusts of 30 mph.

“So blowing dust and sand is possible,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said. “Loose objects like trash cans, trampolines and patio furniture should be tied down.”

Thursday has a forecast high of 103 and an overnight low of 75.

The cold front, which Varian said is associated with the winds, will move into the valley Friday, bringing temperatures down to 96 degrees that day.

Saturday and Sunday will follow with respective highs of 91 and 96.

Overnight lows during the cold front will hover near 70, the weather service said.

It will be sunny this week, and no rain is expected.

