47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Wind gusts up to 30 mph expected most of Tuesday in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2020 - 4:30 am
 
Updated February 25, 2020 - 4:36 am

Winds gusts from 20 to 30 mph will be felt across the Las Vegas Valley starting before noon today.

“It will be pretty persistent from mid-morning until tapering off later in the afternoon afternoon,” National Weather Service meteorologist Kate Guillet said of the winds..

Sunny skies are forecast along with a high of 62, about 3 degrees below the norm of 65. Winds will be steady from 7 to 17 mph.

Lake wind advisory

A wind advisory has been issued from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, calling for waves up to 3 feet. Boaters are cautioned to be extremely careful.

The area expected to see the most waves is from Lake Mohave to Lake Havasau, according to the weather service.

Mid-70s on Saturday

After the winds leave, Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 63 with Thursday and Friday climbing to a high of 71 with a 74 projected for Saturday.

“We have a 20% rain chance on Sunday into Monday as a front moves in, but right now there’s not a lot of confidence in that outlook,” Guillet said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
A rainbow rises above Maryland Parkway after rain in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2 ...
Rain continues in Las Vegas Valley
By / RJ

The caucus came and went in the Las Vegas Valley, but the rain and mountain snow that fell Saturday was expected to stick around into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.