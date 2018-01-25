Wind gusts up to 30 mph to blow across Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will see strong winds today that should die down overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds are expected to gust up to 30 mph on Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley will see strong winds Thursday that should die down overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s winds will start up at about 5-10 mph in the morning and will increase to about 15-20 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 30 mph. The forecast high for Thursday is 61 degrees.

Winds will drop to about 5 mph overnight, the weather service said, and should stay light through Saturday night.

Friday’s forecast has a high of 58 degrees with a 39-degree overnight low, the weather service said. Saturday’s high will climb back up to about 60 degrees, and Sunday’s forecast high is 67.

Temperatures should stay warm next week, with highs hovering around 70 for Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said.

