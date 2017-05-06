Wind, possible rain over the weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Pedestrians have their hair blown by wind as they walk along the Strip on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley is expected a rainy and breezy Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The valley is forecast a 30 percent chance for rain and gusts around 30 mph, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said.

The chance for showers will increase in the late afternoon to about 40 percent and a thunderstorm is expected overnight.

Sunday is expected a high of 67 degrees due to the low pressure system moving in, Wolcott said. There is a slight chance for rain on Sunday as well, he said.

The valley has a forecast of 75 degrees Monday and 80 degrees Tuesday, Wolcott said. By Wednesday, the valley should be back up to the mid 80s with dry weather.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.