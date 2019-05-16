Wind, rain expected to start about noon in Las Vegas Valley

Gusty winds and rain are expected to start about noon Thursday as a very cool and windy weekend is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

Gusty winds and rain storms are forecast for Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cooler temperatures, strong winds and a chance for showers are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m. throughout the valley, meteorologist Ashley Wolf said. Winds from 35 to 40 mph are expected.

From noon to 4 p.m.,there will be a 60 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms, according to the weather service.

“Winds could make driving difficult,” Wolf said, adding that anyone with lawn chairs or outdoor decorations might want to bring them inside.

“Today might not be the best day to set up tents at EDC,” she said, the Electric Daisy Carnival that begins today at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Thursday will see a high of 75 degrees, which is “way below normal,” Wolf said.

By Friday, the valley should dry up and winds are expected to settle. Friday and Saturday have projected highs of 74 and 81, respectively.

Winds will pick up again Sunday, with gusts around 25 to 30 mph. A high of 77 degrees is anticipated.

“We won’t be seeing a significant warm up in the near future,” Wolf added.