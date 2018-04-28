Winds, above-average temps continue in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley’s weekend weather forecast calls for above-average temperatures and breezy conditions, the National Weather Service said.

Saturday has a forecast high of 87, followed by an 84-degree high on Sunday. Both days will see sunny skies and gusts reaching about 30 mph.

Temperature highs normally average about 82 degrees for this time of year, the weather service said.

The beginning of the work week will kick off with a high of 82 degrees ahead of a weather system that will bring a brief drop in temperatures.

The weather service predicts a 30 percent chance of showers in the valley on Tuesday and Wednesday, with respective highs of 74 and 69.

But don’t get too comfortable.By Thursday, the forecast high will be 79, followed by a high of 86 on Friday.

“It’ll warm up pretty quickly,” meteorologist Chris Outler said, laughing. “So enjoy those midweek temperatures while you can.”

