Winds calm today but picking up Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2018 - 6:57 am
 

One more storm system will pass over Las Vegas this week before the valley heads into a warm and sunny weekend.

Wednesday’s forecast has a high of 78 degrees with light winds that will pick up overnight and gust up to 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will increase to 15-20 mph on Thursday with gusts up to 30 mph. Thursday’s high will drop to 67 degrees, the weather service said, and there’s a 20 percent chance for rain on Thursday night.

By Friday, winds will die down to light breezes and the high should reach near 78 degrees. The weekend will be warm and sunny, the weather service said, with an 86-degree high on Saturday and 90 for Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to climb at the start of next week, with sunny skies and 92-degree highs on Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said.

