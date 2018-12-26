Winds, chilly temperatures forecast for Las Vegas Valley

Winds of up to 30 mph are expected to accompany “substantially below normal” temperatures this week in Las Vegas, with highs expected to dip into the upper 40s by the weekend and overnight lows likely to fall to near freezing.

Windy conditions will accompany “substantially below normal” temperatures this week in Las Vegas, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday, which will see gusts up to 25 mph, will be right in line with the average 56-degree high for this time of year before temperatures dip to 38 overnight. There will be less wind on Thursday but temperatures will only reach 52 degrees during the day, the weather service said.

After another overnight low of 38, the high will dip to 50 on Friday, when “a good push of north winds” is expected to enter the Las Vegas Valley, meteorologist Clay Morgan said. Winds will reach up to to 30 mph and will be paired with sunny skies.

Winds should begin to settle Saturday, but weekend weather conditions will remain “very chilly,” Morgan said. Saturday and Sunday should reach 48 and 50, respectively, with a low of 33 both nights.

There is no rain forecast through the weekend in the valley, the weather service said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.