Winds, clouds in Las Vegas Valley expected to be short-lived

Wednesday should be cloudy and windy in the Las Vegas Valley. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A breezy Wednesday afternoon in the Las Vegas Valley will make way for sunny and warm temperatures through the weekend.

Gusts up to 25 mph on Wednesday will be paired with cloudy skies and a 78-degree high, according to the National Weather Service. By Thursday, the winds and cloud cover will be on their way out of the valley.

Highs are expected to hover slightly above the average of 73 for this time of year through the weekend, with highs near 75 are expected Thursday through Saturday before reaching 78 on Sunday.

Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s through the weekend. No rain is forecast for that period, the weather service said.

“Thursday onward will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy at worst,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.