Winds, cloudy skies over the weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will see cloudy skies and near-normal temperature highs this weekend.

The High Roller observation wheel at the LINQ Promenade in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

“We’re getting a good amount of high clouds through the valley,” meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

The cloud cover should persist through the weekend and into early next week.

Saturday should reach 74 degrees, which will be paired with winds between 15 to 20 mph. The National Weather Service said gusts could reach 30 mph well into the early evening Saturday before dropping off after sunset.

Winds will pick up again Sunday morning with gusts near 25 mph in the valley. The temperature high Sunday is 72 degrees, the weather service said.

Monday will follow with a high of 70 degrees and light breezes at 15 mph. Cloudiness is expected to increase overnight Monday, the weather service reports, bringing with it a 10 percent chance of showers.

“It’s looking pretty slim but we may see a drop or two of rain,” Kryston said.

Clear skies are forecast to return to the valley beginning Tuesday and Wednesday, when the high hits 71 degrees both days.

The overnight temperature lows in the valley will be in the lower 50s through the weekend. The average temperature high for this time of year is near 72 degrees.

