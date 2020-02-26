Winds gone, Las Vegas high gradually rising to 75 by Saturday

Some of you might be thinking of 80 degrees. We’re still about two weeks from the first 80-degree day on average.

The high for Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, is projected to be 63 degrees with temperatures rising to 75 by Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, according to the National Weather Service.. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Are you thinking perhaps 80 degrees?

It’s unlikely to happen this weekend, but a high of 75 is forecast Saturday for Las Vegas, says the National Weather Service.

On average, McCarran International Airport reaches 80 degrees on March 15. The earliest 80 was recorded Feb. 1, 2003, while the latest date to reach 80 was April 23, 1941.

“It’s remote at best, but if the winds kick up Sunday in advance of a front, we could get close to 80,” said meteorologist Clay Morgan.

The high Wednesday will be about 63 with calm winds and sunny skies. The peak wind gust at McCarran on a windy Tuesday was 30 mph, Morgan said.

The overnight low will be around 43 with more calm winds.

Thursday’s high will move up to 71 and the same is forecast for Friday.

The late weekend brings a risk of rain and wind.

“We have about a 30 percent chance of showers later Sunday into Monday,” Morgan said. “We’re not sure yet it the front will come through the valley or perhaps dive south. Right now it is a maximum 30 percent risk, but could go higher or lower.”

