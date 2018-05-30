Winds, high of 100 for Wednesday in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will stay warm and windy through the rest of the week before heading into a string of triple-digit highs this weekend.

Gusty winds will batter the valley starting Wednesday morning. Winds could reach sustained speeds between 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Wednesday’s high should reach 100 degrees.

Those gusty winds will keep the valley slightly cooler on Thursday with a morning low near 73 and a high of 92. Winds will increase slightly before midnight but should start to die down early Friday morning, the weather service said.

Friday will be breezy in the morning with a morning low of 73 and a high near 93, the weather service said.

Saturday will be the first in a series of days with triple-digit temperatures starting with a forecast of 100. Monday and Sunday should see highs near 104, the weather service said, and Tuesday’s high should fall back to about 100.

