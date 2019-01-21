Winds, highs in 50s forecast for Monday Las Vegas Valley

Winds are expected to make for a bracing Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Las Vegas on Monday and continue into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A full moon is seen right after dawn over the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review Journal) @bizutesfaye

Weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said winds in the 20 to 30 mph range will accompany a high of 58 degrees and partly cloudy skies on Monday, with afternoon gusts possibly reaching 40 mph in the afternoon.

Winds out of the north will diminish overnight to 15 to 20 mph, but kick up again on Tuesday, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph, Gorelow said. Tuesday’s high is expected to reach 54, with a low of 39.

Overnight winds were blamed for causing approximately 70 power outages as of 8 a.m, according to NV Energy’s website. Outages in the Spring Valley area were attributed to the winds while others were caused by damaged equipment, it said.

By Wednesday, the breezes should die down under mostly sunny skies that will persist into the weekend.

Wednesday’s high is expected to reach a high of 57, with a low of 36. The end of the work week should be slightly warmer, with highs of 61 and 62 forecast for Thursday and Friday, respectively, and lows of 41.

Contact Mia Sims at msims@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0298. Follow @miasims___ on Twitter.