Winds, July 4th celebrations raise fire fears in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will stay hot and sunny through the rest of the week but gusty winds could make for dangerous fire conditions on Independence Day.

Winds gusting to 25 mph and temperatures over 100 are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley through the July 4th celebration. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 105 degrees with breezy winds and gusts up to 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service. A lake wind advisory goes into effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday and will last through the evening at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Mojave and Lake Havasu. The weather service has issued a second advisory for July 4.

The high will be 103 on Independence Day, the weather service said, with more gusty winds that should taper off as evening arrives.

Temperatures will start to rise again on Thursday with a high near 106, the weather service said, and highs of 110 are forecast for Friday and Saturday. An excessive heat watch goes into effect Friday morning and should last through Saturday evening.

There’s a 10 percent chance the valley will see rain over the weekend and a 20 percent chance for rainfall in the Spring Mountains and surrounding area, the weather service said.

