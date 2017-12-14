ad-fullscreen
Weather

Winds kicking up Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2017 - 8:29 am
 

Breezy winds and cooler temperatures are ahead for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will be sunny with a 65-degree high and 10-15 mph winds that could gust up to 25 mph, the weather service said.

Winds will calm overnight, the weather service said, and Friday and Saturday should see light, sporadic winds. Friday’s forecast high is 60 degrees, and Saturday should reach 62.

Sunday will see breezy winds in the morning and a forecast high of 57 degrees. Monday’s forecast has a high of 60, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Weather Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like