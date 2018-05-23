Winds, lower temperatures in Las Vegas Valley forecast

A low-pressure system moving into the Las Vegas Valley at the end of the week will drive temperatures down as wind speeds rise, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will build over the Las Vegas Valley this week. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

A low-pressure system moving into the Las Vegas Valley at the end of the week will drive temperatures down as wind speeds rise, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds of about 10 mph on Thursday are expected to be paired with a high of 93 degrees.

Winds will continue to increase overnight before reaching sustained speeds of 15-25 mph on Friday, which will start out with a morning low near 70 and have a high near 89, the weather service said. There’s a slight chance for rain on Saturday that could linger through the weekend, the weather service said.

Saturday’s high will dip down to about 82, with a morning low near 65. Winds will hang at 10-20 mph.

Temperatures will rise again, with a high of 87 on Sunday and highs in the 90s for Memorial Day and Tuesday. Winds should blow near 10 mph Sunday and should be light on Monday and Tuesday.

