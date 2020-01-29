Winds may reach 35 mph in Las Vegas on Wednesday

Winds gusts up to 35 mph Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley before pleasant conditions prevail into Sunday.

A windy winter day will bring winds gusts up to 35 mph Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley.

Winds will be northerly at 15 to 21 mph with gusts from 25 to 35. Sunny skies are forecast with a high of 63, according to the National Weather Service.

After the winds abate, Thursday and Friday are forecast to have highs of 65 before a 70 projected for Saturday and 73 on Super Bowl Sunday. Skies will be sunny each day with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Sunday breezes before front arrives

The pleasant conditions will end late in the weekend.

“It will be breezy on Sunday afternoon and then another front comes through early Monday,” said meteorologist Andy Gorelow. “The temperature will drop about 20 degrees from Sunday to Monday.”

The Monday high is forecast to be 54 with an overnight low of 35.

High wind advisory

A high wind advisory issued early Wednesday for parts of Southern Nevada, Lake Mead, northwest Arizona and southeast California is effective until 8 p.m. PST Wednesday.

North winds of 20 to 30 mph could gust to 50 mph, posing issues with unsecured objects being blow around, hazardous travel conditions for high profile vehicles and boating on Lake Mead or other waterways. Affected areas in Nevada include Hoover Dam, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Laughlin.

