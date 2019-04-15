Winds on Monday lead to rain on Tuesday in Las Vegas Valley

Monday will be partly cloudy and windy in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley will see above normal temperatures this week with the exception of Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures typically average about 77 degrees for this time of the year in the valley.

Monday’s 83-degree high will be accompanied by partly sunny skies and breezy conditions, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph.

The high will then drop to 69 degrees Tuesday as a storm system enters the valley, bringing with it a 50 percent chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms, the weather service said.

Rain is not forecast through the rest of the week, and the valley can expect mostly sunny skies and light winds hovering near 10 mph.

Wednesday should reach 78, followed by highs of 83 on Thursday and 88 on Friday, according to the weather service.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.