Winds persist in Las Vegas Valley before warm weekend

A breezy Thursday will give way to a warm weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

After Wednesday’s high of 76, Thursday should see temperatures reach 78 in the valley with partly cloudy skies, the weather service said.

Winds should increase Thursday, with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

Mostly clear skies will return Friday with a high of 75 and wind speeds at 15 to 25 mph.

“After that it should be pretty mellow,” Boucher said.

The weekend will see highs of 78 on Saturday and 84 on Sunday, followed by temperatures climbing to 89 degrees on Monday. No rain is expected for the valley through Monday.

Overnight lows through Sunday night will be in the mid to high 50s, the weather service said.

