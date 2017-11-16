Winds picking up ahead of cool weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to be breezy before temperatures dip this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Gusty winds are expected in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to be breezy before temperatures dip this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday’s forecast high of 75 degrees is expected to be accompanied by gusts up to 35 mph for most of the valley. Winds could be a little stronger in the western and southern reaches of the valley, with possible 40 mph gusts. Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy with a cloud deck that should stick around for sunset.

Friday is expected to be clear and sunny, but winds are expected to persist, the weather service said. Friday’s high is expected to be 75.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the low to mid-60s for the weekend, paired with 40-degree lows Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said. Skies should be clear.

The weather service said temperatures should tick up on Monday with a high of 68 and partly sunny skies. Tuesday is expected to return the valley to the low 70s with partly sunny skies.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.