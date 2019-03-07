Winds remain in Las Vegas Valley for Thursday

It will be windy and warm on Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

“Unsettled weather patterns” will continue throughout the week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

“Several systems will rotate over the next seven days,” meteorologist John Salmen said.

Thursday will see a high of 66 degrees with breezes from the southwest about 10 to 15 mph.

Friday will have a high of 59 with partly cloudy skies and a 20 percent chance for rain. The Spring Mountains could see up to an inch of snow on Friday, Salmen said.

Sunny skies and a high of 60 are forecast for Saturday.

Sunday and Monday’s forecasts have mostly cloudy skies with a 20 to 30 percent chance for rain and highs of 60 and 59, respectively, Salmen said.

Tuesday will be the “wild card,” Salmen said. The valley is expected to dry, with partly cloudy skies, a high of 63 and gusty winds from the north..