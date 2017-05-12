Winds, slightly cooler for weekend in Las Vegas Valley

May 12, 2017 - 8:36 am

Winds will kick up Friday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into a windy weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s forecast high is 92 degrees, with 20-to-30 mph winds expected in the afternoon.

Winds will die down to 5-to-10 mph on Saturday, with the high temperature dipping to 83 degrees, the weather service said.

By Sunday afternoon, the valley should see 10-to-20 mph winds. Sunday’s forecast high is 84 degrees.

Next week will start out clear and calm with a forecast 74-degree high for Monday and Tuesday.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.