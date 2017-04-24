Winds staying around Las Vegas Valley this week

Windy conditions and warm on Monday in Las Vegas Valley. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Warm and breezy conditions in the Las Vegas Valley this week are expected to continue before a gradual cool-down, according to the National Weather Service.

Along with partly cloudy skies, Monday should reach a high near 85 degrees. Sustained winds are forecast between 15 and 20 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph, the weather service said.

Tuesday’s 78-degree high will be followed by a high of 83 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

Strong winds are expected to return to the valley Friday as temperatures cool down into the mid-70s. Gusts could reach near 35 mph with winds blowing between 25 to 30 mph, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

Rain is not forecast for the valley this week, according to the weather service.

